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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to revive their interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, but the Premier League club are determined to prevent their star player from leaving.

Spurs have maintained their admiration for the England international, with reports suggesting they could return with a fresh approach. However, Forest’s reluctance to lose one of their most important players could make negotiations particularly difficult.

Tottenham Hotspur face resistance in Gibbs-White pursuit

According to Football Insider, Tottenham remain convinced that Gibbs-White would be an excellent addition to their midfield. The attacking midfielder has established himself as an influential figure at Nottingham Forest, offering creativity, energy and the ability to operate in several attacking positions.

The North London club previously came close to signing the 26-year-old during the summer of 2025. That proposed transfer ultimately collapsed following a dispute surrounding his reported release clause, with Gibbs-White eventually signing a new contract at the City Ground.

Tottenham’s continued interest indicates that the failed move has not changed their assessment of the player.

Gibbs-White remains central to Forest plans

Nottingham Forest have little interest in letting their influential midfielder leave, especially after already losing key players in recent transfer windows.

Gibbs-White’s performances have continued to attract attention, and his ability to create opportunities between the lines makes him an appealing target for Tottenham as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

The midfielder contributed one goal and two assists in his opening four Premier League appearances of the 2026/27 season, reinforcing his importance to Forest’s attacking structure.

Tottenham, meanwhile, must determine whether they are prepared to make a significant financial commitment to secure his services. The club invested heavily during the summer transfer window, but reports of renewed interest suggest that further attacking reinforcements could remain on their agenda.

Forest’s position will likely be a major factor in any potential negotiations. With Gibbs-White contracted to the club until 2028, Tottenham may face a challenging task if they decide to pursue a deal.