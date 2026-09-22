After Arteta, Arsenal set for contract talks with two key players

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Mikel Merino and Ben White
Mikel Merino and Ben White (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly set to hold further contract talks with key players after reportedly reaching an agreement over a new deal for manager Mikel Arteta.

Next on the Gunners’ list is key first team duo Declan Rice and Ben White, according to a report from Football Transfers.

Rice has been one of Arsenal’s most important players since his big-money move from West Ham United back in the summer of 2023, so it makes sense to get his future sorted as soon as possible.

According to Football Transfers, the England international could be set to earn as much as  £280,000 per week on a five-year contract if an agreement is struck.

Meanwhile, White’s future looked in some doubt during the summer, but he’s started this season well for Arteta’s side and it again looks like a smart decision to keep hold of him.

Declan Rice of Arsenal
Declan Rice of Arsenal (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Arsenal keeping key figures together

Arsenal’s squad now looks very different from the one Arteta inherited when he first took over back in 2019.

Still, there are some key stalwarts in his team now, and the club will be keen for the stability of experienced winners like Rice and White.

Arteta’s agreement over a new contract with Arsenal, as reported by BBC Sport, is also crucial, with the Spanish tactician doing a tremendous job to make the north London giants into a force again.

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If AFC can keep this core together, with other important players like William Saliba and Bukayo Saka also recently signing new deals, then the future should continue to look very bright for the reigning Premier League champions.

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