Kevin Schade in action for Brentford against Bournemouth (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Arsenal could reportedly be set to launch a January transfer window bid for Brentford winger Kevin Schade, who is also a target for Liverpool.

The Germany international has shone during his time with the Bees, and he’s making headlines again after a strong run of form at the start of this season.

Schade looks like he surely has what it takes to make the step up to a bigger club, and he could be a useful option for Arsenal and Liverpool in particular.

See below as journalist Ekrem Konur has posted on X about these two Premier League giants looking closely at Schade, with the Gunners perhaps most likely to make a move in January…

? #Arsenal Arsenal eyeing Kevin Schade after strong season start. ? Liverpool & Arsenal ? Monitoring for months. ? Talks ? Extension not progressing. ? Player ? Keen for next career step. ?? Arsenal could bid in January. https://t.co/oKzq36QOWK pic.twitter.com/HOv3JiMzZU — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 21, 2026

“Arsenal eyeing Kevin Schade after strong season start,” the journalist said.

“Liverpool & Arsenal → Monitoring for months.”

He added that talks over a new contract with Brentford are “not progressing”, with the player “keen” for the next step in his career.

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Where next for Kevin Schade as Arsenal and Liverpool hover?

Brentford have often cashed in on some star players in recent times, with Arsenal notably raiding them for David Raya and Christian Norgaard in recent times.

Meanwhile, Bryan Mbeumo made the big move to Manchester United last year, and it’s easy to see Schade being their next major sale.

Arsenal perhaps look like they need Schade more right now, with the 24-year-old looking potentially ideal to give them more depth on their left-hand side after the sales of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli in the summer, while only Christos Tzolis was brought in.

Liverpool might also benefit from signing Schade, but they’re more in need of a left-footer to play on the right-hand side like Mohamed Salah, who has not been replaced since leaving Anfield in the summer.

Brentford will surely hope to avoid selling in the middle of the season, but this still looks like it will be an interesting saga to follow in the weeks and months ahead.