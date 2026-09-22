Noni Madueke and Max Dowman (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman reportedly has as many as six clubs keen on him for a potential January transfer window loan move.

The 16-year-old has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League, having played a part for the Gunners as they won the title last season.

Despite not turning 17 until later this year, Dowman has already got 15 appearances and three goals to his name at senior level for Arsenal, and a loan move could be a good option for him soon.

According to TEAMtalk, there’s even one Premier League club keen on a loan move this winter – Coventry City, though most of the interest comes from clubs in the Championship.

The report names Burnley, Wolves, and Norwich City as clubs eyeing up Dowman, while Celtic and Rangers are also interested in the England youth international.

Max Dowman faces an important career decision

Dowman will need to think carefully if he does receive offers this January, as it could be an ideal time for him to temporarily leave the Emirates Stadium in order to play more regular first-team football.

It could be hugely beneficial for Dowman to challenge himself and see what it’s like at Championship level, and gain experience away from a big club like Arsenal, where life can perhaps be comparably comfortable.

The teenager might also think, however, that he has a serious chance of playing regularly for Mikel Arteta’s side already.

Even if Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke seem likely to start ahead of Dowman, they’ve also not been entirely at their best in recent times, and that could present an opportunity for the youngster.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Then again, maybe it’s too soon for Dowman to face that pressure of being a key player for such a big club – others like Saka, Cesc Fabregas, and Jack Wilshere have managed it in the club’s recent history, but it isn’t exactly the norm.