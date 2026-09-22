A general view as fans make their way to Old Trafford along Sir Matt Busby Way. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel appears increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford, with the highly rated youngster reportedly having reached an important agreement on his preferred next step.

According to SPORT, Gabriel and his representatives have reached a first major agreement that moving to Spain would represent the best option for his development. Barcelona are believed to hold particular appeal for the 15-year-old, although Real Madrid remain firmly involved in the race.

JJ Gabriel has Spain move in mind

Gabriel has attracted considerable attention across Europe during his rapid rise at Manchester United, and the possibility of losing him represents a significant concern for the Premier League club. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are among the sides monitoring his situation.

The teenager is understood to have a strong preference for Barcelona, having previously shown an affinity for the Catalan club. However, that does not necessarily mean a move to Camp Nou has been finalised, with Real Madrid continuing to pursue their own plans for the youngster.

Manchester United face difficult decision on Gabriel

United have already rejected Gabriel’s request to have his registration cancelled, meaning the club are not prepared to simply allow him to walk away. The youngster could nevertheless have an opportunity to move abroad after turning 16 on October 6, with his Irish passport potentially allowing him to qualify for the relevant FIFA exception.

The situation remains complicated, with United still hoping to change Gabriel’s mind while Spanish heavyweights continue to explore a potential deal.

Barcelona have held talks with Gabriel’s camp, while Real Madrid have also maintained their interest. Both clubs are understood to have considered development pathways that could see the youngster initially feature for their respective reserve sides before progressing towards first-team football.

For now, Gabriel’s future remains unresolved, but the latest developments suggest Manchester United face a major battle to keep one of their most highly regarded academy prospects.