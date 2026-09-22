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Chelsea have reportedly joined the clubs keeping a close eye on AC Milan youngster Francesco Camarda, with the highly-rated striker emerging as a potential target for the Premier League giants.

The 18-year-old remains one of the most talked-about young forwards in Italian football and has already gained valuable senior experience despite his age. Milan recently secured his long-term future by extending his contract until June 2031, with the club also holding an option for an additional year, according to TEAMtalk.

Francesco Camarda attracts Chelsea interest

Chelsea have developed a reputation for investing heavily in young talent, and Camarda would fit the profile of the type of player they have targeted in recent transfer windows.

The Italian forward came through Milan’s academy and became the youngest player to appear in Serie A when he debuted at 15. He subsequently spent last season on loan at Lecce, where he made 23 league appearances, scoring once and providing one assist.

His development has not gone unnoticed outside Italy, and Chelsea’s reported interest could add another layer to the teenager’s future.

Camarda returned to Milan this summer after the Rossoneri activated their buy-back clause, just two days after Lecce had exercised their purchase option.

Milan face decision over Camarda

The striker has found opportunities harder to come by at the start of the new campaign, with reports noting that he was left without a league start in the opening fixtures. Milan have nevertheless chosen to retain him rather than send him out on another temporary move.

Chelsea could therefore face a difficult negotiation if they decide to turn their reported interest into a formal approach.

Milan have already demonstrated their desire to keep Camarda by handing him a contract running until 2031. For now, his immediate focus will be on establishing himself at San Siro, while Chelsea and other interested clubs continue to monitor his progress.

Any potential move would likely depend on Milan’s willingness to consider an offer and the player’s own plans for the next stage of his development.