Brian Brobbey in action for Sunderland (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly still eyeing up Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey as a potential transfer target after considering him in the summer.

That’s according to Simon Phillips, who has provided some information on Chelsea’s interest in Brobbey as they keep looking at how to get the best balance up front.

The Blues ended up bringing in Danny Welbeck to give them more depth and experience, and that looks like a pretty solid signing for now, even if he’s obviously not going to be a long-term option.

Brobbey was seemingly also someone Chelsea looked at, and after the Dutchman’s fine start to this season he’ll surely continue to attract interest from the west London giants and other top clubs.

Brian Brobbey impressing up front for Sunderland

Brobbey was on fire for Sunderland as he scored a hat-trick away to Manchester City at the weekend, albeit whilst ending up on the losing side in a 5-3 thriller at the Etihad Stadium.

The 24-year-old was also a real handful for Arsenal’s defence in the recent game between the Black Cats and the Gunners at the Stadium of Light.

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It’s easy to imagine Brobbey doing well for Chelsea, even if there’s also some room for improvement from him.

The former Ajax man only scored seven goals in all competitions last season, so he perhaps doesn’t quite look ready to join someone like CFC to become a regular starter.

Still, if he can continue to improve and impose himself on games like he has, then he could eventually be a decent long-term replacement for Welbeck in that rotation role up front at Stamford Bridge.