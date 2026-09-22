Man United defender Leny Yoro facing uncertain future as club identify potential replacement

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leny Yoro’s position at Manchester United is becoming an increasingly important storyline as the club assess their long-term defensive plans.



United signed Yoro from Lille in July 2024 in a deal worth an initial €62 million (£52.2m), with a further €8m in potential add-ons, showing just how highly the club rated him at the time.

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However, the 20-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter this season, with Michael Carrick generally favouring Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez in the Premier League.

Yoro has started just twice in all competitions this term and has been limited to only seven Premier League starts across the entire 2026 calendar year.

Man United assess defensive options as Yoro fights for place

According to TEAMtalk, Yoro remains determined to prove himself at Old Trafford, but United are continuing to monitor other centre-backs as they plan for the future.

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite remains one of the most high-profile names under consideration.

TEAMtalk reported that United have renewed contact over the England international, with Everton understood to value him at around £80m.

United are also keeping tabs on Stuttgart youngster Finn Jeltsch, who is regarded as one of Germany’s most promising young defenders and could command a fee of around €50m.

Lecce centre-back Tiago Gabriel is another player on the club’s radar as United assess potential long-term replacements and additions in central defence.

Yoro still has time to prove himself at Old Trafford

The size of Yoro’s transfer fee makes his situation particularly significant.

United did not spend more than £50m on a teenager simply to use him as a rotational option. The club clearly saw him as a future cornerstone of the defence, and at 20, there is still plenty of time for that plan to work.

The problem is that Carrick currently appears to trust Maguire and Martinez more in important league matches.

That means Yoro needs to take advantage of every opportunity he gets. His pace, recovery defending and ability to play in a higher defensive line remain major strengths, but potential alone will not secure a regular place.

The interest in Branthwaite, Jeltsch and Gabriel should therefore be viewed as competition rather than proof United are ready to give up on him.

The next few months could be crucial. If Yoro establishes himself before the January window, United may again see him as central to their rebuild. If his minutes remain limited, questions over the value of that €62m investment will become much louder.

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