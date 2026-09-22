Free agent manager willing to make financial sacrifice in order to seal Man United job

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Kieran McKenna is reportedly preparing to return to management, with Manchester United emerging as a possible destination if the club eventually decides to move on from Michael Carrick.



The former United coach has been out of work since leaving Ipswich Town earlier this year, but speculation surrounding his future intensified when he appeared in the directors’ box at Old Trafford for United’s dramatic 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

His presence alone does not indicate contact with United, but the timing has inevitably attracted attention.

McKenna open to Man United return

According to Football Fan Cast, McKenna is preparing to return to management and would be open to discussions with both Man United and Tottenham.

There is a financial complication. Ipswich are reportedly entitled to £8 million if McKenna joins another club before July 2027.

However, that figure could decrease as the deadline approaches, while McKenna is said to be prepared to waive his own share of the payment to make a move to a leading Premier League club easier.

McKenna’s Old Trafford appearance also added fuel to the speculation. BBC journalist Simon Stone reported that the 40-year-old was sitting in the directors’ box as United surrendered a 2-0 advantage against Brighton.

Carrick nevertheless remains in charge. United have collected only five points from their first five Premier League matches, and their physical numbers have also caused concern.

Reuters reported that United rank bottom of the league for several high-intensity running and sprinting metrics following Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham.

McKenna link adds another layer of pressure

McKenna is an obvious name whenever United consider managerial alternatives.

He already understands the club after working under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Carrick, while his work at Ipswich significantly strengthened his reputation.

His apparent willingness to reduce the financial obstacles surrounding his next job makes the situation even more interesting.

Still, United should not confuse availability with an immediate need for change. Carrick led the club to third place last season and deserves an opportunity to address this poor start.

The international break therefore feels important. United return against Tottenham on October 10, meaning Carrick has several weeks to improve the team’s intensity and defensive structure.

McKenna may be positioning himself for the next major opportunity. Whether that becomes Man United depends largely on what Carrick does next.

Man Utd consider defensive addition as rivals work to secure 27-year-old’s future