Harry Kane makes transfer priority clear amid interest from Man United

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s long-running interest in Harry Kane appears increasingly unlikely to lead to a deal, with the England captain prioritising his future at Bayern Munich.



United have monitored Kane for years and remain attentive to his situation, particularly as Michael Carrick looks for more proven quality in attack.

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However, the 33-year-old is settled in Germany and Bayern are now working to remove any uncertainty over what happens next.

Kane is happy at Bayern despite Man United interest

According to Football Insider, Kane is happy to remain at Bayern despite continued interest from Man United.

Sources indicate his preference is to continue in Munich rather than push for a Premier League return.

That position is strengthened by Bayern’s own plans. Football Insider reported that the Bundesliga champions are confident of extending Kane’s contract, which currently runs until 2027, potentially keeping him at the club until 2029.

Kane’s form gives Bayern every reason to push ahead. He has scored 150 goals in 153 appearances for the club since arriving from Tottenham in 2023, while also becoming the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals.

His 2025-26 campaign was extraordinary as well. Reuters reported that Kane scored 73 goals for Bayern and England combined, describing it as the most prolific season of his career.

United should not build their plans around Kane

From Man United’s perspective, Kane would still be an obvious attraction. He offers elite finishing, leadership, Premier League experience and the ability to link play, qualities that could immediately improve Carrick’s attack.

The problem is timing. Kane is now 33, Bayern want to extend his deal and the player himself appears in no hurry to leave.

Even if United could persuade him, the financial package would likely be significant for a player entering the later stages of his career.

United already have Benjamin Sesko and should be careful not to distort their long-term recruitment strategy for a short-term opportunity.

Monitoring Kane makes sense because circumstances can change quickly. Building a transfer plan around the expectation that he will return to England does not.

Unless Bayern contract talks unexpectedly collapse, United may be better served targeting a younger forward who can complement Sesko for several seasons rather than chasing a deal that currently looks increasingly difficult.

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