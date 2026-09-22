Just in: Liverpool discover €50m asking price for right-back target

(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool are continuing to plan for the future at right-back, with highly rated Benfica teenager Daniel Banjaqui emerging as one of the names under serious consideration.



The 18-year-old has started to establish himself at senior level in Portugal this season and has already produced an eye-catching European performance.

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With uncertainty remaining over Liverpool’s long-term options on the right side of defence, Banjaqui fits the profile of a young player who could develop into a first-team regular at Anfield.

Benfica want €50m for Liverpool target

According to Anfield Watch, Banjaqui is among Liverpool’s leading right-back targets and Benfica would want at least €50 million before considering a sale.

The report also claims Arsenal had a €30m proposal rejected during the summer, consisting of €15m upfront and another €15m in add-ons.

Banjaqui is actually a product of Benfica’s academy, rather than Valencia, and is now breaking into Marco Silva’s senior side. He has made two Liga Portugal starts this season, playing 171 minutes and averaging a 7.22 FotMob rating.

His biggest statement came in Benfica’s 2-0 Europa League victory away to AC Milan on September 16.

The Portugal youth international completed the full 90 minutes, recorded five tackles and five recoveries, reached a top speed of 33.1 km/h and completed 82% of his passes.

Reds interest makes long term sense

Banjaqui is an understandable target because Liverpool’s right-back situation remains unsettled.

Conor Bradley is recovering from a serious injury, while Jeremie Frimpong has frequently been used further forward.

Ronald Araujo has impressed on the right this season, but his future beyond his current arrangement has not yet been fully settled.

At 18, Banjaqui would represent a longer-term solution rather than an immediate guarantee. His athleticism is obvious, while his performance in Milan showed he can defend aggressively without being overwhelmed on a major European stage.

The €50m valuation is substantial for someone with so little senior experience, though Benfica’s position is understandable given his potential and contract situation.

Liverpool therefore have a decision to make: invest early before Banjaqui’s reputation grows further, or wait and risk seeing his price rise.

Given the club’s uncertainty at right-back, this is one transfer link that makes considerable strategic sense.

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