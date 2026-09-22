Man United star withdraws from international duty in a major blow to Carrick

Manchester United’s difficult start to the season has been followed by another setback, with Benjamin Sesko withdrawing from Slovenia duty because of a recurring shin problem.



The 23-year-old missed Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Fulham after aggravating the issue during last week’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton.

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He will now remain at Carrington for further assessment rather than joining Slovenia for their Nations League fixtures.

Man United confirm Benjamin Sesko withdrawal

Man United confirmed that Sesko had pulled out of the Slovenia squad ahead of the extended international break.

The club said:

“Manchester United can confirm that Benjamin Sesko has withdrawn from the Slovenia squad ahead of the upcoming three-week international break.”

“Benjamin will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan.”

Sesko was due to feature in Nations League matches against Scotland, North Macedonia and Switzerland, including two meetings with Scotland, but will now focus on recovery.

The injury is particularly frustrating because it is a recurrence of the shin problem that troubled him at the end of last season and forced him to miss United’s final matches of the 2025-26 campaign and much of pre-season.

He has made six appearances for United this season, scoring two goals, but has started only twice, against Sabah in the Champions League and Brighton in the Carabao Cup. Last season, he finished with 12 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Sesko is also the fourth United player to withdraw from international duty, joining Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo and Karl Darlow.

International break comes at the right time for United

From Man United’s perspective, the timing could have been much worse.

The three-week break gives Sesko a valuable recovery window before Carrick’s side return against Tottenham on October 10.

That is important because United have already struggled for attacking consistency, taking only five points from five Premier League matches.

Sesko’s absence at Fulham also highlighted how much United miss having a natural focal point.

Carrick has experimented with Matheus Cunha centrally, but that setup has not consistently delivered.

The key now is avoiding another rushed return. Given that this is a recurring shin issue, United need to prioritise long-term fitness rather than forcing Sesko back simply because results have been poor.

If he is fit for Tottenham, Carrick will regain an important attacking option. If the tests reveal a more serious problem, United’s forward depth could quickly become another major concern.

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