Ajax's Dutch forward #09 Brian Brobbey reacts during the Dutch Eredivisie football match between Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax Amsterdam at the Sparta Stadium in Rotterdam on March 17, 2024. (Photo by Olaf Kraak / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT

Liverpool have been encouraged to consider a move for Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, with the Netherlands international attracting attention after making a strong impact in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a potential target for several major English clubs, with Manchester United and Arsenal also believed to be monitoring his situation. Sunderland could demand around £50 million if they decide to part ways with their centre-forward.

Brian Brobbey could offer Liverpool a different attacking option

Brobbey joined Sunderland from Ajax in 2025 and has since become an important part of their attack. He scored seven league goals during his first Premier League campaign, while his physical presence has made him a difficult opponent for defenders.

His reputation grew further after an impressive performance against Manchester City, when he scored a hat-trick despite Sunderland eventually losing 5-3.

Former Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis has now suggested that Liverpool could benefit from having a striker with Brobbey’s particular qualities. He highlighted the forward’s ability to use his strength, attack defenders and contribute to build-up play.

On talkSPORT, Daily Mirror journalist Darren Lewis claimed Brobbey has the ability to shine for Liverpool, United or Arsenal. “I watched him play in the Netherlands game vs Sweden at the World Cup. It was a fantastic example of terrific centre-forward play,” Lewis said. “He was bullying centre-halves, latching onto balls from the wide areas. “The way that [manager] Ronald Koeman played him was superb because he was just a one-man wrecking ball. “I see him as an option at Liverpool… with his strength, but his vision and his ability to read the game so well. “And to take advantage, latch onto one centre-half, then another. And just intimidate and frighten the life out of them. “Man United could really do with somebody with that capability. I think Arsenal could [too], absolutely.”

Liverpool already have significant attacking options, meaning a move for Brobbey would depend heavily on how manager Andoni Iraola plans to shape his forward line. Alexander Isak remains an important part of the squad, while the Reds have invested heavily in their attack.

Man United and Arsenal urged to sign Brobbey

Manchester United and Arsenal could also have reasons to explore signing Brobbey.

United continue to assess their options at striker, while Arsenal could need another centre-forward depending on their future squad decisions.

Sunderland are under no immediate pressure to sell, particularly after Brobbey’s recent performances. Reports suggest the Black Cats could seek a fee in the region of £50m before considering his departure.

Much could therefore depend on whether Brobbey maintains his current form. If he continues causing problems for Premier League defences, interest from some of England’s biggest clubs is likely to remain strong.