Florian Wirtz and Alexis Mac Allister (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Florian Wirtz has been linked with a possible return to the Bundesliga, although Bayern Munich’s current stance suggests a move may not be as close as recent reports have indicated.

The Germany international arrived at Anfield from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 after Liverpool invested around £ 116 million in his services. Wirtz was expected to become one of the team’s key creative players, but his time on Merseyside has been more difficult than anticipated.

Florian Wirtz remains part of Liverpool’s plans

There have been suggestions that Bayern Munich could look to take advantage of any uncertainty surrounding Wirtz, particularly given their long-standing interest in the 23-year-old.

Bayern were among the clubs chasing the attacking midfielder before Liverpool won the race for his signature, and their admiration for the player has remained despite his inconsistent performances in England.

However, the latest information via TEAMtalk indicates that Bayern are not currently preparing a move for Wirtz. German journalist Christian Falk has pushed back against claims that the Bundesliga champions are actively working on a deal, suggesting the speculation has been driven largely by the player’s difficult spell at Liverpool.

That does not necessarily mean Bayern’s interest has disappeared permanently. The club are familiar with Wirtz from his time in Germany and could potentially reassess the situation if circumstances change.

Liverpool want to unlock Wirtz potential

For Liverpool, the immediate priority appears to be giving the midfielder an opportunity to establish himself under Andoni Iraola. The club has concerns about whether Wirtz has reached the level expected after such a significant transfer, but there is no indication Liverpool are actively seeking to sell him.

Wirtz’s performances over the coming months could therefore be crucial. If he manages to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s most highly regarded young attackers, the transfer speculation could quickly fade.

For now, Liverpool appear prepared to give their record signing more time, while Bayern Munich remain a potential complication rather than an imminent destination.