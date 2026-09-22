Man City scouts monitor 20-year-old midfielder who has caught Liverpool's attention

Manchester City have stepped up their scouting work in Portugal, with a club representative present to watch FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Benfica.



The 20-year-old Denmark international produced one of the standout performances of the clássico, scoring Porto’s second goal and dominating midfield on his return from concussion.

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His display came at a particularly interesting time, with City already familiar with Porto after facing them in the Champions League earlier this month.

Froholdt is also on the radar of Liverpool who have been genuinely impressed with the youngster.

Man City scout Froholdt at Porto-Benfica clash

According to Sport Witness, Man City had a scout at the Estádio do Dragão for Porto’s 3-1 victory over Benfica.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola listed City among the clubs represented in the stands.

Froholdt gave the visiting scouts plenty to consider. He scored the goal that restored Porto’s lead only three minutes after Benfica had equalised and was named man of the match.

O Jogo also rated him Porto’s best player, describing him as a fundamental part of Francesco Farioli’s side.

The performance was even more impressive given Froholdt had only just returned after suffering a concussion against Moreirense. He had subsequently missed Porto’s Champions League defeat to Man City before recovering in time for the Benfica game.

His wider numbers underline why interest is growing. UEFA data for 2026 shows Froholdt has completed 90.88% of his passes, provided three assists in eight international qualifying appearances and reached a top speed of 31.41 km/h.

City interest fits their long term midfield planning

Man City do not appear to need another midfielder urgently, but Froholdt still makes sense as a long-term target.

The Dane combines technical security with energy, ball-carrying ability and aggressive forward runs. That profile would suit a possession-heavy side, particularly one that expects midfielders to contribute both in build-up and around the penalty area.

City have already refreshed their midfield significantly, so any move for Froholdt would likely be about planning two or three years ahead rather than fixing an immediate weakness.

The key question is whether scouting turns into genuine interest. Plenty of European clubs are already tracking him, and his performance against Benfica will only have increased Porto’s leverage.

For now, City are watching. If Froholdt continues producing performances of this level, the conversation could become much more serious before long.

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