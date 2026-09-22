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Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell ahead of a potential move during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, putting several Premier League clubs on alert. Liverpool and Chelsea are also understood to be monitoring the England international, while Palace remain determined to convince him to extend his stay, according to TEAMtalk.

Tyrick Mitchell attracts Manchester United interest

United were unable to bring in another left-back during the summer and could return to the market when the January window opens. Mitchell has emerged as an attractive option because of his extensive Premier League experience and ability to make an immediate impact.

The defender has made more than 200 league appearances for Palace and has established himself as one of the club’s most dependable players. His contract situation could also make him considerably easier to sign than some of the other options United have considered.

The Red Devils are understood to view Mitchell as an experienced alternative who would not need time to adjust to English football. His defensive consistency and improving forward contribution could make him a useful addition to Michael Carrick’s squad.

Mitchell faces Premier League transfer interest

Liverpool are also believed to be keeping tabs on the Palace defender, with questions surrounding their options at left-back. Mitchell could add competition and depth, and his status as a homegrown player would be another advantage.

Chelsea have also joined the clubs in watching the situation, with the Blues reportedly attracted by the possibility of signing an established Premier League performer without committing to a significant transfer fee.

Palace, however, have no intention of letting Mitchell walk away. The Eagles are working to secure a new agreement, although the growing interest from some of England’s biggest clubs could complicate those negotiations.

If no extension is reached, January could give Palace a chance to secure a fee rather than risk losing the defender for nothing when his contract expires next summer.