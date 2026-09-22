Man United player labelled 'the weak link' by Michael Owen after disastrous start

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s difficult start to the season has come under further scrutiny, with Michael Owen identifying the Manchester United forward as the weakest part of Michael Carrick’s current attack.



Rashford has returned to the United fold after loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona, but the 28-year-old is yet to register a goal or assist in five Premier League appearances this season.

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He was again unable to make a decisive impact during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Fulham before being forced off with an injury.

Michael Owen singles out Marcus Rashford

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Owen argued that Rashford has offered less than United’s other attacking options so far.

He said, as reported by the Mirror:

“On the left, Marcus Rashford has been probably the quietest of those attackers. He was quiet again today in his body language, just the glum face. He just doesn’t seem to be loving his football which has been a permanent frustration with Marcus.

“It does look like the weight of the world is on his shoulders and you just think how? Why? He’s living everybody’s dream. Surely there’s something behind the scenes that is making him look as if he’s not enjoying his football at the moment.”

Owen then suggested Benjamin Sesko’s return could leave Rashford vulnerable:

“There’s a bit of a demand for Benjamin Sesko to come back in and start, injury permitting of course. But if that happens, Cunha is going to go on the left and Rashford would be the weak link in that attack as things stand.”

Rashford’s numbers support the concerns over his output, although his latest substitution was also injury-related. He has now withdrawn from England’s Nations League squad after the issue picked up at Craven Cottage, alongside United teammate Kobbie Mainoo.

Carrick has a selection dilemma at Man United

Rashford’s lack of goals and assists is becoming difficult to ignore, but United’s wider attacking problems are not his responsibility alone.

Carrick’s side have struggled collectively for intensity and balance. New data shows United rank 20th in the Premier League for high-intensity distance, total sprints and sprinting time, while they covered 6.6km less than Fulham on Sunday.

That context matters. Rashford needs to improve, but simply removing him will not solve United’s structural issues.

The bigger question comes when Sesko is fit. Cunha was highly effective from the left last season, while Mbeumo offers consistent threat on the opposite side. If Carrick wants to restore that combination, Rashford may have to accept a reduced role.

For now, his injury gives United time to reassess. When he returns, however, performances rather than reputation will need to justify his place.

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