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Manchester United are keeping a close eye on teenage sensation Gabriel Rajkovic as the Norwegian youngster continues to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The 15-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable breakthrough at Vålerenga and is already being viewed as one of the most exciting young prospects to emerge from Norwegian football in recent years.

Manchester United monitoring Gabriel Rajkovic

United have sent scouts to watch Rajkovic in action as they assess whether the versatile attacker could become a target for the club, according to Bryan King.

Rajkovic has already made history in Norway, becoming the youngest player to appear in the Eliteserien when he made his competitive debut for Vålerenga at just 15 years and 20 days old. He has since added goals to his growing reputation, including becoming the league’s youngest-ever goalscorer.

The teenager primarily plays as a winger but has also shown he can play centrally, adding value as his development continues. His technical ability and versatility have understandably caught the attention of scouts from several leading European clubs.

Manchester United are not alone in monitoring his progress, with Barcelona also understood to have watched him closely. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the youngster, although there is currently no indication that any club is leading the race for his signature.

Rajkovic has plenty of time to develop

For now, Rajkovic remains focused on his football in Norway and has said he wants to keep developing at Vålerenga rather than rushing into a move abroad. He is under contract with the club until December 2028.

His age also means an immediate move to Manchester United would not be straightforward, with restrictions limiting English clubs’ ability to bring in young players from overseas.

That gives Rajkovic plenty of time to continue gaining senior experience before deciding on the next stage of his career.

United’s interest is therefore one to watch rather than a sign of an imminent transfer, but the fact that their scouts have already been following him underlines the Norwegian youngster’s growing reputation.