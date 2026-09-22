Arsenal player close up and breaking news banner (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly agreed a new contract to commit his future to the Gunners with a big pay increase.

The Spanish tactician led Arsenal to glory last season as they won their first Premier League title in 22 years, whilst also finishing as runners-up in the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

According to BBC Sport, a deal has now been agreed for Arteta to stay at Arsenal for the long term, even if a specific date has not been given for the end of this new contract.

There has been talk for some time about Arteta looking likely to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium, and we can’t be too far away from an official announcement now.

“They [the fans] don’t have to worry about any of that because I want to be here. I’m extremely happy and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with,” Arteta said recently when asked about his future, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Mikel Arteta’s achievements at Arsenal

It’s easy to forget, but the Arsenal job was Arteta’s first step into management, having previously been on the coaching staff at Manchester City.

The 44-year-old immediately won the FA Cup in his first season in charge of Arsenal, and even if progress after that was a bit slow, it was pretty clear he was building something special.

By the 2022/23 season, Arsenal were serious title contenders once again and back in the Champions League after a lengthy absence.

After three consecutive 2nd place finishes, Arsenal finally topped the table last term whilst also coming so close to winning two more trophies.

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AFC supporters will be delighted to see that Arteta isn’t going anywhere, as he’s surely someone who’s going to be in demand at other major European clubs before too long.

Arteta has connections to Barcelona and PSG from his playing days, so they might be names to watch in the future, even if there aren’t vacancies there now.