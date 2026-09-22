Newcastle United set January window priorities with two positions set to be targeted

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have already started planning for the January transfer window, with a young centre-back and a right-sided forward emerging as two of the club’s main priorities.



The Magpies are continuing to reshape their recruitment strategy after a busy summer and are increasingly focused on younger players with development potential.

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That approach reflects a wider attempt to build a more sustainable squad rather than relying on expensive, ready-made Premier League signings.

Newcastle United identify two transfer priorities

According to iNews, Newcastle recently held a post-summer recruitment meeting involving the club’s scouts, with work already underway on targets for January and beyond.

The two positions currently being prioritised are a young central defender and a right-sided attacker. The club are also placing greater emphasis on data-led recruitment and player trading as they look to remain competitive while managing financial restrictions.

That direction is consistent with Newcastle’s summer strategy. Sky Sports reported earlier in the window that the club wanted to build a younger squad and expected many new arrivals to come from European leagues because of inflated domestic prices.

There are clear reasons for targeting both positions.

Jacob Murphy is now 31 and out of contract at the end of the season, so Newcastle need to think about a younger long-term option who can compete with Anthony Elanga on the right.

Centre-back succession planning is equally important. Fabian Schär is also approaching the end of his contract, while both he and Dan Burn are entering the later stages of their careers.

Newcastle already have Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman, but adding another younger defender would give the club greater long-term security.

Magpies are right to target a forward and defender

Newcastle’s approach looks sensible because neither position necessarily requires an emergency signing.

The club can afford to scout carefully and target players who fit their long-term model rather than overpaying in January.

A right-sided forward is particularly important. Newcastle have pace in Elanga, but adding another direct attacker would give the team more variety and reduce reliance on Murphy.

The centre-back search is more about succession. Schär and Burn have been important figures, but planning their replacements before performances decline is smarter than reacting too late.

Newcastle are currently ninth after five Premier League matches with eight points, so the squad remains competitive.

The January window should therefore be about improving depth and future-proofing the team rather than making panic signings.

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