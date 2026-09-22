Manchester United are facing a growing battle over the future of JJ Gabriel, with Real Madrid now studying whether they can legally and practically move for the highly rated 15-year-old.



Gabriel has informed United that he wants to leave Old Trafford, turning what was already a sensitive academy situation into a major transfer story.

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Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also interested, while United have not yet abandoned hope of persuading the teenager to reconsider his decision.

Man United legend Ryan Giggs has described Gabriel as a ‘generational talent‘.

Real Madrid are assessing JJ Gabriel deal

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid are examining the details of a potential move for Gabriel after establishing contact with the player’s camp.

The Spanish club are particularly focused on eligibility rules because FIFA regulations generally restrict international transfers involving players under 18.

Gabriel turns 16 in October, and his Irish family background could potentially provide a route for a move within Europe, although Madrid are understood to be carefully assessing the regulations before taking further action.

His performances explain the level of interest. Gabriel was named the 2025-26 Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season after an outstanding campaign in which AS reports he produced 28 goals and six assists in 35 matches.

He then scored a hat-trick against Sabah in his UEFA Youth League debut earlier this month.

The situation has developed quickly. The Guardian reported that Real Madrid are currently leading the race, with Barcelona and Bayern also monitoring Gabriel, although United still want to convince him to stay.

Man United need to protect their academy pathway

Losing Gabriel would hurt Man United for reasons beyond his potential transfer value.

United have built much of their identity around developing elite young players, and Gabriel had already progressed rapidly enough to feature for the senior side during pre-season.

A player of his reputation deciding that his future is better elsewhere would raise questions about how effectively the club are communicating their first-team pathway.

At the same time, United cannot guarantee major senior minutes simply to prevent a teenager from leaving. Gabriel is still only 15 and his development needs careful management.

Real Madrid’s interest makes the situation particularly difficult because their strategy of aggressively recruiting elite young talent is well established.

United’s best argument is therefore not financial. They need to convince Gabriel that Carrington remains the best environment for his development and that a genuine route towards Michael Carrick’s first team exists.

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