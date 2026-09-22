(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Feyenoord midfielder Gjivai Zechiël, whose impressive start to the 2026-27 season has pushed him firmly onto the radar of clubs across Europe.



The 22-year-old has returned to Rotterdam after productive loan spells with Sparta Rotterdam and Utrecht and has quickly become one of Feyenoord’s most influential players.

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His combination of energy, ball progression and attacking output makes him an obvious candidate for Premier League recruitment departments searching for a modern central midfielder.

Pelle Clement has claimed that Zechiël is a player with ‘football intelligence‘.

Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring midfielder Zechiël

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Chelsea have watched Zechiël closely ahead of the January transfer window, while Feyenoord are determined not to lose him cheaply.

That position was already tested during the summer. Lille made several approaches, with their final offer worth €17 million including bonuses, but Feyenoord rejected it.

Zechiël later confirmed that the French club’s interest had been serious, while saying he was now happy to have remained in Rotterdam.

L’Équipe also reported that Lille had opened negotiations earlier in the summer, with Feyenoord demanding a significant fee for a player they regard highly.

Zechiël’s numbers help explain why interest is growing. Official Eredivisie data shows he has produced five goals and four assists in seven league matches, created 19 chances and completed 89% of his passes.

He has also started all seven matches, showing how quickly he has become central to Feyenoord’s midfield.

Premier League interest is easy to understand

Zechiël fits what both Arsenal and Chelsea regularly look for: technical quality combined with mobility and age-related upside.

His 89% passing accuracy shows he can retain possession, but the more interesting statistic is his nine direct goal contributions from midfield. That suggests he is offering much more than safe circulation.

The main question is price. A €17m offer was not enough in the summer, and Feyenoord’s bargaining position has only strengthened since then.

Reports of a €30m valuation would therefore be understandable, particularly if Arsenal and Chelsea turn their scouting interest into concrete bids.

There is also no immediate pressure on Feyenoord to sell. Zechiël has rediscovered stability after his loan spells and is producing the best football of his career.

January could still become interesting, but any Premier League club pursuing him may have to pay for his potential as much as his current output.

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