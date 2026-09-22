Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for France against Paraguay (Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that Liverpool came close to signing him during his breakthrough season at Monaco, but the French superstar ultimately decided against a move to Anfield.

The Real Madrid forward has now confirmed that Liverpool discussed a move with him in 2017, when Jurgen Klopp was in charge of the Premier League giants. Mbappe was emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers at the time and had attracted significant interest from several leading clubs.

Kylian Mbappe explains Liverpool snub

Speaking to The Athletic, Mbappe said Liverpool were genuinely interested in signing him and that his mother was particularly keen on him moving to England.

However, the France international eventually opted to remain in his homeland and joined Paris Saint-Germain on an initial loan deal before making the transfer permanent.

Mbappe has now outlined the thinking behind that decision, revealing two key factors behind his choice.

The first was his desire to remain in Paris, with the opportunity to represent the club from his hometown proving difficult to turn down. The second was his ambition to establish himself at the highest level in French football before eventually moving abroad.

That decision ultimately shaped the next stage of his career, with Mbappe becoming one of PSG’s leading players before completing his long-awaited switch to Real Madrid.

Mbappe went on to become a global superstar

“It was while I was playing in Monaco. I had to take a decision. And yes, I was close to Liverpool,” Mbappe said in an interview with The Athletic. “My mum was a big fan of Jürgen Klopp, and the favourite destination for my mum was Liverpool. She wanted me to go there. “I didn’t listen because I wanted to play in my city, Paris. I didn’t want to leave my country before I was someone.”

Liverpool’s failure to land Mbappe will naturally look different in hindsight, given the extraordinary career the forward has built since leaving Monaco.

The Frenchman developed into one of the world’s most prolific attackers at PSG before eventually fulfilling his ambition of playing for Real Madrid.