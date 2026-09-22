Three Man United weaknesses Carrick must correct before Premier League return

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reached the international break with far more questions than answers.



Michael Carrick’s side have collected just five points from their opening five Premier League matches, matching the club’s joint-worst start to a Premier League season.

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They have also already crashed out of the Carabao Cup after throwing away a 2-0 lead against Brighton.

Carrick guided United to third place last season, but if they are to recover this time, three problems need urgent attention.

1. Fix the alarming lack of intensity

United’s running numbers are arguably the biggest red flag.

According to data highlighted by Reuters, United rank 20th in the Premier League for high-intensity distance, time spent at high intensity, total sprints and sprinting time. Against Fulham, they covered 6.6km less than their opponents.

That cannot continue for a side wanting to press aggressively and control matches.

Carrick needs greater collective commitment without the ball, particularly from his attacking players. United currently look too easy to play through once their initial pressure is beaten.

2. Find the right midfield balance

United rebuilt their midfield during the summer with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba, yet Carrick still appears unsure of his strongest combination.

The 1-1 draw at Fulham exposed that problem. Fulham controlled significant periods through midfield, while Gary Neville argued United have too many attack-minded players who do not recover into a compact defensive shape.

Carrick needs a midfield that protects the defence while still allowing Bruno Fernandes freedom. Constant rotation will only make building partnerships harder.

3. Turn possession and shots into better chances

United’s attacking numbers can sometimes look impressive without producing enough quality.

They registered 29 shots against Fulham, but needed Matheus Cunha’s deflected 89th-minute effort to rescue a point. In the first half alone, United had 17 attempts but only two on target.

The Manchester City defeat told a similar story. Despite playing against 10 men for most of the match, United generated 1.0 expected goals or fewer and managed only two shots on target after Phil Foden’s dismissal.

Carrick needs clearer attacking patterns rather than relying on volume.

The three-week break therefore arrives at a useful time. Improving intensity, settling the midfield and creating higher-quality chances would not solve everything overnight, but they are the clearest routes back towards the standards Man United showed last season.

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