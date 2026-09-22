(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing for another busy transfer window, reportedly planning player sales before making a significant move for a new striker in January.

Spurs invested heavily during the summer, spending more than £300million as Roberto De Zerbi began reshaping his squad. However, the club’s attacking options remain a concern, with Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush currently providing the main striker alternatives.

Tottenham need to create room for another striker

The North London club are understood to recognise that further recruitment will require departures, particularly after their substantial summer spending.

Tottenham completed permanent deals for eight players during the previous window, and another round of exits could now be required to generate funds and reduce the size of De Zerbi’s squad.

The situation surrounding Richarlison is particularly significant. The Brazilian was left out of Tottenham’s Premier League squad and appears to have fallen out of favour under De Zerbi. With his contract approaching its final months, Spurs could look to move him on rather than risk losing him without receiving a transfer fee.

That could give Tottenham more flexibility as they look for a forward who can make an immediate impact.

Spurs have already ruled out Mauro Icardi

Tottenham’s search for attacking reinforcements has already generated speculation around several experienced forwards, although Mauro Icardi does not appear to be among their options.

Sources have indicated that Spurs are not considering a move for the former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain striker, despite reports linking him with the club. Registration restrictions also complicate any immediate move for the free agent.

Instead, Tottenham are expected to focus on the market when the January window opens, with a proven striker seemingly high on their recruitment agenda.

After such significant summer expenditure, player sales could therefore prove crucial to the club’s plans. It remains to be seen which members of De Zerbi’s squad will be moved on and who ultimately arrives in North London.