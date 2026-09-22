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Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly decided against making a move for Mauro Icardi despite suggestions that the experienced striker could be an option for the club.

According to Football Insider, Spurs are not considering the Argentine a viable target at this stage, with their current squad situation making a deal particularly difficult.

Mauro Icardi not viewed as an option for Tottenham

Icardi is currently available as a free agent after leaving Galatasaray, where he enjoyed a productive spell over the past four seasons. The 33-year-old scored 16 goals in all competitions last term and has extensive experience in Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

However, Tottenham’s attacking problems have not convinced the club to change its stance on the veteran forward.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have struggled for goals at the start of the campaign, but the club reportedly believes there are enough attacking options in the squad to improve their fortunes.

The registration situation is another major obstacle. Tottenham have already submitted their 25-man Premier League squad, meaning Icardi could not be registered until the January transfer window.

Spurs could look at other attacking options

Tottenham invested heavily during the summer, bringing in several attacking players as De Zerbi continues to reshape his squad.

Savinho arrived from Manchester City, while Omar Marmoush has also joined the club on a deal that could eventually become permanent. Those additions mean Spurs are unlikely to rush into another short-term solution despite their difficult start.

Icardi, meanwhile, is attracting interest from clubs in Italy, with Lazio reportedly among the teams monitoring his situation.

For now, Tottenham appear prepared to continue with their existing options and reassess their needs when the January window opens.

Given Icardi’s goalscoring record and experience, the striker could still attract offers elsewhere, but a move to north London currently appears unlikely.