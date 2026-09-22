Tottenham make Mauro Icardi decision after struggles in attack for De Zerbi

(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham have decided against signing free agent Mauro Icardi, despite recent reports suggesting the Argentine striker could be considered as a short-term solution to their attacking problems.



Spurs have endured a difficult start to the season under Roberto De Zerbi and struggled badly for goals in the opening weeks.

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That led to speculation linking Icardi with a move to north London after his departure from Galatasaray, but Tottenham have now distanced themselves from the idea.

Tottenham will not pursue Maurco Icardi

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are adamant they will not move for Icardi, with the 33-year-old not viewed as a viable option.

A major factor is registration. Tottenham have already submitted their 25-man Premier League squad, meaning Icardi could not be registered for league matches until January even if he signed now.

Earlier reports had suggested Spurs were exploring the possibility of bringing him in after failing to score in their opening four Premier League matches. Icardi remains a free agent after leaving Galatasaray and scored 16 goals in all competitions last season.

However, his most likely next destination is now believed to be Serie A, where Lazio are among the clubs interested.

Tottenham’s attacking problems remain real. Reuters highlighted their lack of a recognised, reliable goalscorer after the goalless draw with Nottingham Forest, while Dominic Solanke has struggled for fitness and Richarlison has been frozen out of De Zerbi’s plans.

Spurs are right to avoid a short term fix

Tottenham’s decision makes sense, even with their shortage of goals.

Icardi is an accomplished finisher, but signing a 33-year-old who cannot even play in the Premier League until January would do nothing to solve Spurs’ immediate problem.

There would also be questions about wages, fitness and how well he would fit De Zerbi’s demanding style. Tottenham spent heavily in the summer, so adding another short-term solution would risk making an already crowded squad even less coherent.

The more important issue is getting more from the players already available.

Omar Marmoush, Mathys Tel and Solanke all need to improve, while Spurs must also create better chances rather than treating the striker position as the only problem.

Rejecting Icardi may look surprising given the goal drought, but it is probably the more logical long-term decision.

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