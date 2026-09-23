Jon Martin in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up Real Sociedad centre-back Jon Martin, with talks possibly set to take place soon.

The talented 20-year-old has shone in La Liga and looks like he’s surely going to earn himself a big move before too long.

According to Fussball News, the Gunners and the Blues are joined by Liverpool and Real Madrid as keeping a close eye on Martin.

Martin looks like a talent well worth investing in, and he seems like just the kind of signing Chelsea need right now.

While Arsenal have plenty of depth in defence after signing Ezri Konsa in the summer, there’s surely room for one more new central defender at Stamford Bridge.

Jon Martin transfer looks ideal for Chelsea

Martin looks like he has a big future ahead of him, so could be just the kind of young talent Chelsea like to invest in.

At the same time, the Spain international already looks like he’s got enough quality to go straight into Xabi Alonso’s first-team and make an impact.

The west London giants haven’t had the best of starts to the new season, conceding a Premier League-high 12 goals already in the first five league matches of the campaign.

Maxence Lacroix joined from Crystal Palace in the summer, but Martin looks like he could also be a useful addition to give the club an upgrade on the likes of Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, however, as Arsenal might be the more tempting destination for Martin right now, even if there would be the same guarantee of first-team football.

CFC are not in the Champions League, or indeed any form of European competition this season, and things have generally been far more stable at the Emirates Stadium in the last few years.

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