Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after the defeat vs Brighton (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has reported that he expects Arsenal to be busy looking for a new striker in upcoming transfer windows.

Speaking on YouTube, the Italian journalist made it clear that the Gunners are still looking for signings in that position, and that a new arrival could come in January or next summer.

Interestingly, he singled out Bournemouth’s talented young forward Eli Junior Kroupi as one name to watch, as he’s been on Arsenal’s radar in recent times.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal linked with Eli Junior Kroupi

“Then if you ask me, for 2027 striker is an area they want to cover. It’s an area where I expect Arsenal to do something,” Romano said.

“If it’s not going to be January it might be in the summer transfer window. The timing we will see. Tt’s too early now, it’s still September, but Arsenal are looking at a striker as the next priority for for Mikel Arteta.

“We said about Julian Alvarez. Let’s see what kind of striker is going to be available in 2027. For example, Kroupi at Bournemouth is another player who was in the list at Barcelona, at Arsenal, at Manchester City, at Paris Saint-Germain.

“Several clubs wanted him. So, let’s see if Arsenal will go back in conversations for him or not. But there are several names that Arsenal are considering.”

Is Eli Junior Kroupi right for Arsenal?

Kroupi was outstanding for Bournemouth last season, scoring 13 Premier League goals – a new record for a teenager in the top flight in a single season.

The Frenchman also notably netted a superb goal against Manchester City on the 19th of May – a result which confirmed Arsenal as Premier League champions.

So it’s easy to imagine Kroupi proving a popular addition at the Emirates Stadium as he’s already played a role in their success, but of course he also looks like he’d be a solid long-term investment.

The 20-year-old can play out wide or up front, so could give AFC something a bit different in what has been a problem position for the club in recent times.