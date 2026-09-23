Julian Alvarez and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun, Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly had a personal call with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez over a summer transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on YouTube, it isn’t quite accurate that Alvarez said no to Arsenal either, merely that the Argentina international was fully focused on trying to join Barcelona.

Alvarez would have been a superb signing to give Arsenal something different up front, but it wasn’t to be on this occasion as he couldn’t quite be won round to moving back to English football.

Romano has also spoken about Arsenal looking at other striker targets such as Eli Junior Kroupi, but it’s also important to clarify that reports claiming Alvarez rejected the Gunners are not quite accurate.

Fabrizio Romano on Mikel Arteta’s talks with Julian Alvarez

Discussing Arsenal’s pursuit of Alvarez during the summer, Romano said: “Arsenal were hoping that maybe in the final days and weeks of the window with Julian Alvarez could open the door because Atletico Madrid we know didn’t want to sell the player to Barcelona.

“But this didn’t happen. Julian never opened the doors, not just to Arsenal. I don’t think it’s about rejecting Arsenal. Many people said Julian rejected Arsenal. I don’t think that’s the case.

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“He wanted to go somewhere else, he had the possibility with Arsenal, but also other clubs called around Europe. So to try to understand the situation, Julian wanted to go to Barcelona, not to go to Arsenal or any other club. So that was a feeling in a clear direction for Barcelona.

“Nothing negative against Arsenal. Arsenal tried. I think they had a strategy. They tried. It didn’t work, but Arsenal are more than happy with the squad they have.”

Arsenal lacking goals so far this season

Arsenal fans must be regretting that their club couldn’t do more to strengthen in attack this summer, as their team looks a little light up front so far this season.

Despite the reigning Premier League champions getting some good results on the board, they have only scored eight league goals so far, which is five fewer than league leaders Manchester City, and also fewer than teams like Chelsea, Newcastle, and Brentford below them.

There’s still the possibility of Arsenal getting some business done in January, but that’s still a long way away and until then Arteta will really need to see more from the likes of Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres, or else Alvarez’s decision not to join is really going to sting.