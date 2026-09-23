Positive talks: Arsenal working to tie another key name down to new deal

Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly working to tie club captain Martin Odegaard down to a new contract as well as manager Mikel Arteta and other key names.

In the last 24 hours or so there have been significant positive updates for Arsenal, with Arteta reported to have agreed terms on a new deal with the Gunners.

That agreement was reported by BBC Sport, and since then there have been further updates on new contracts for other key figures.

Football Transfers have reported on talks over new deals for Declan Rice and Ben White, and now TEAMtalk report on positive talks being held with Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard could sign new Arsenal contract

It’s been a difficult couple of years for Odegaard, with the Norway international struggling to show his best form in an Arsenal shirt after repeated injury problems.

Still, towards the end of last season and so far at the start of this season, we look like we’re finally seeing the old Odegaard again, so of course it makes sense that the club would want him to extend his contract.

On his day, the 27-year-old is one of Arsenal’s most important players, with his quality on the ball, intelligence, and leadership making him a key part of how Arteta’s side operates.

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Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this can be sorted out as soon as possible, but it sounds like talks have been heading in a positive direction.

A few months back, it perhaps wouldn’t have been too surprising if AFC had been open to offers for Odegaard, but it seems this never materialised into anything concrete.

That now clearly looks like the right call as Odegaard remains as influential as ever in this Arsenal team.