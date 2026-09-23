Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly now looking like a leading contender to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form for Forest in the Premier League, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him make a big move in the near future.

It was recently reported by the Daily Mail that Gibbs-White had changed agents amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, so that could be something to watch.

And now talkSPORT claim that Bayern are leading suitors for Gibbs-White, whose market value is around €70m, as per Transfermarkt.

Morgan Gibbs-White to leave Nottingham Forest?

It would be a big blow for Forest to lose a star player like Gibbs-White, especially after they also lost Elliot Anderson during the summer as he left for Manchester City.

Having made so much money from Anderson’s sale could be beneficial for Forest as it could put them in a strong negotiating position with Gibbs-White.

There’s surely no need for them to sell for anything other than big money, so it will be interesting to see what clubs come up with.

Morgan Gibbs-White called up to England

Meanwhile, Gibbs-White has made it into the England squad for the latest round of internationals, and he posted this hilarious video as a response…

? BREAKING: Morgan Gibbs-White should be banned from the England team for the foreseeable future after he filmed this on the way to the camp with his Mrs. ???????? The game has never been more gone. pic.twitter.com/UEFkoLpUkj — Football Tweet ?? (@Footballtweet) September 22, 2026

It’s clear that Gibbs-White is excited by the call-up, but some fans probably won’t be too impressed by the silliness of his social media activity.

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Then again, fans often complain about footballers not showing much personality in an era of strict media training, so it seems unfair to complain when they then try doing something a bit different and showing a sense of humour.