New 'leading contender' to sign €70m Man United & Chelsea target Morgan Gibbs-White

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Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham
Morgan Gibbs-White in action for Nottingham Forest against Tottenham (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly now looking like a leading contender to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 26-year-old has been in superb form for Forest in the Premier League, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him make a big move in the near future.

It was recently reported by the Daily Mail that Gibbs-White had changed agents amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, so that could be something to watch.

And now talkSPORT claim that Bayern are leading suitors for Gibbs-White, whose market value is around €70m, as per Transfermarkt.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Forest in action
Morgan Gibbs-White of Forest in action (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Morgan Gibbs-White to leave Nottingham Forest?

It would be a big blow for Forest to lose a star player like Gibbs-White, especially after they also lost Elliot Anderson during the summer as he left for Manchester City.

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Having made so much money from Anderson’s sale could be beneficial for Forest as it could put them in a strong negotiating position with Gibbs-White.

There’s surely no need for them to sell for anything other than big money, so it will be interesting to see what clubs come up with.

Morgan Gibbs-White called up to England

Meanwhile, Gibbs-White has made it into the England squad for the latest round of internationals, and he posted this hilarious video as a response…

It’s clear that Gibbs-White is excited by the call-up, but some fans probably won’t be too impressed by the silliness of his social media activity.

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Then again, fans often complain about footballers not showing much personality in an era of strict media training, so it seems unfair to complain when they then try doing something a bit different and showing a sense of humour.

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