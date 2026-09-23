Sources: Chelsea "discussing" midfield duo but cool interest in two other transfer targets

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Chelsea have been holding internal discussions over central midfield targets for the January transfer window, according to sources with a close understanding of the situation.

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Alex Scott and Adam Wharton remain the two main names under consideration at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues prepared to wait to land the major investment they want in the middle of the park.

Chelsea have plenty of money to spend after cashing in on Enzo Fernandez, but it was a difficult market for them to find a replacement this summer.

Since the transfer window closed, Chelsea figures genuinely discussed the prospect of snapping up Georginio Wijnaldum as a free agent, but ultimately decided to focus on long-term targets like Scott and Wharton, with the hope being that they can launch a big-money move in January.

Alex Scott has been Chelsea’s dream target for some time

Chelsea notably had a bid rejected for Scott in the summer, with Bournemouth adamant they wouldn’t sell until 2027.

It is my understanding, however, that CFC fully intend to test the Cherries’ resolve in January, even if they’re again likely to be told to wait until next summer.

Wharton is another player Chelsea really like, and he could also be on the agenda in January, with the club needing to decide if they go ahead with a bid for the Crystal Palace midfielder in the middle of the season, or potentially wait a few months more for Scott.

“Chelsea have been discussing a few options. Wijnaldum’s name came up, but the unanimous feeling at board level was to wait to see what possibilities will be there in January, with Scott and Wharton the preferred targets,” one source told me.

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Chelsea end interest in Lamine Camara

Several sources also confirmed to me that they did not expect Chelsea to go back in for Lamine Camara after the difficulties in dealing with Monaco this summer.

The Ligue 1 giants angered Chelsea chiefs after pulling the plug on Camara’s move late on, and the west London giants aren’t prepared to deal with them again any time soon.

It is also understood that Liverpool are also entering the equation for Camara, so they may now be the favourites for his signature anyway.

Chelsea have endured a tricky start to the season and it seems clear that a serious investment is needed in midfield to turn things around in the latter half of the campaign.