Dejan Kulusevski could return for Tottenham sooner than expected

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Dejan Kulusevski is edging closer to a full return to the Tottenham Hotspur squad, as per the latest reports.

The Swedish international has spent nearly 500 days on the sidelines recovering from complex patella surgery, but light is finally appearing at the end of the tunnel.

When can Dejan Kulusevski return for Tottenham?

As per the report from The Sun, there is hope from the player that after the current international break, he will soon be included in one of Roberto De Zerbi’s matchday squads.

It could even be as soon as October 10 when Spurs travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

The venue holds fond memories for the Swede, having delivered perhaps his most impressive Tottenham display during a commanding 3-0 victory there in September 2024.

However, Tottenham’s medical staff remain extremely cautious regarding his integration into full-contact football following previous minor setbacks during his rehabilitation.

The report adds that If the Manchester United fixture comes slightly too early, it is currently anticipated that his comeback will likely occur in one of the three or four matches immediately following it, barring any further complications.

Return of Kulusevski will be a massive boost for Roberto De Zerbi who has had a horrid start to the new season despite a spending spree in the summer

Dejan Kulusevski return could be the boost Tottenham need

The impending return of Kulusevski will serve as a massive boost for manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Despite an extensive summer spending spree to reshape the squad, the Italian tactician has endured a difficult start to the campaign as Spurs continue to search for consistent form and fluidity in attack.

De Zerbi recently hailed Kulusevski’s return as being “like a new signing” for the club.

Having registered 15 goals and 19 assists during his time in North London, the 26-year-old’s ball retention, creative output, and tactical flexibility will give De Zerbi a crucial weapon to revive Tottenham’s season.