Endrick in action for Brazil (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There is reportedly growing interest in the potential loan signing of Real Madrid forward Endrick ahead of the January transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano has previously covered Liverpool and Arsenal links with Endrick via the Daily Briefing, and it could be that he’s going to be one to watch again soon.

For now, however, the main links seem to be with Serie A duo AC Milan and Roma, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The report suggests these clubs would be keen to swoop for Endrick this January if he’s available, but it’s not yet clear if he will be.

Still, the 20-year-old has struggled for playing time for much of his Bernabeu career so far, and that doesn’t look like changing under new manager Jose Mourinho.

Can Endrick get his career back on track?

Endrick looked like he had the world at his feet when he first broke through as a teenager in the first-team at Palmeiras.

A host of top clubs were keen to snap him up, and it looked like Real Madrid landed themselves a real gem when they won the race for his signature.

Still, there’s no doubt Endrick’s development has stalled during his time in Spain, while he also wasn’t entirely convincing during a loan spell at Lyon in the second half of last season.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Brazil international could surely still turn his career around, but he needs to start getting on the pitch on a more regular basis under a manager who trusts him and knows how to get the best out of him.

If he is to leave on loan, it’s vital that he chooses correctly, or else this difficult cycle that he finds himself in will surely only continue.