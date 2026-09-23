Close-up of Liverpool's Florian Wirtz (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is reportedly unlikely to leave and join Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

Despite the Germany international’s struggles at Anfield, Christian Falk is still tipping him to come good as this campaign goes on.

Writing in his CF Bayern Insider column, Falk made it clear, however, that Bayern could become a serious option for Wirtz if they find themselves needing to replace Michael Olise.

If Olise decides not to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena, that could likely lead Bayern to make Wirtz their first choice to strengthen in the attacking midfield department.

Liverpool fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, as there’s perhaps still a case for giving Wirtz more time, though it’s clear the 23-year-old is struggling to find his feet in English football.

Christian Falk on Florian Wirtz

Discussing Wirtz’s situation, Falk said: “It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich would go in for a player like Florian Wirtz in January. He’s too expensive!

“At Liverpool, he may not yet be performing like he was with Bayer Leverkusen, but I think he’s improving. It takes time with a new team. I also haven’t heard anything from the Liverpool side indicating that they’d be prepared to sell him this winter.

“Of course, that doesn’t stop there being a lot of rumours around his situation regardless. As far as Bayern Munich are concerned, as I’ve already mentioned, there’s nothing concrete. We have to look at the situation of Michael Olise – is he signing a new contract next summer? If not and he has to be sold, then Wirtz would be one of the first options Bayern Munich would look into.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“However, there are no talks, no deals, and I remain convinced that Florian Wirtz will have a good season for Liverpool.”

Can Florian Wirtz turn things around?

Wirtz looked like an outstanding talent during his time at Bayer Leverkusen, and few fans were complaining when LFC paid big money to sign him in the summer of 2025.

However, it’s just not happened for Wirtz in the Premier League so far, and the longer this goes on, the more scrutiny and pressure he’ll be under.

A big club like Bayern would surely still gamble on him given how well he previously played in the Bundesliga, but it will be interesting to see if he can still come good for Liverpool.

In fairness to Wirtz, he wasn’t the only player who struggled last season in what proved to be a disappointing second campaign for everyone under Arne Slot.

Perhaps new manager Andoni Iraola can get the best out of him, but we’ll surely need to see significant improvement very soon or speculation over his future won’t die down.