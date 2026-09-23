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Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel is reportedly gearing up for an important couple of weeks with regards to a potential transfer.

Bayern Munich are one of Gabriel’s suitors as the talented teenager will turn 16 on October 6th, when he can then join the Epic agency.

That’s according to Christian Falk in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, with the German journalist providing some insight into what could happen next.

It seems that Gabriel won’t be short of suitors, with the Red Devils youngster looking prepared to leave Old Trafford for a new challenge.

According to Falk, Bayern will be there as they rival the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG for a potential transfer.

JJ Gabriel to Bayern Munich?

Discussing Gabriel’s situation, Falk said: “I can say that the family – JJ Gabriel’s mother is from Cyprus, and his father, a former Republic of Ireland international – have made a decision that the teenager (15) will definitely leave Manchester United and the Premier League.

“He’s turning 16 on 6th October, at which point he can make key decisions about his future. One such decision will be that he’ll join the agency Epic (of Ali Barat, the agent of the year in 2025). Then there will be decisions for the future; the decision is already made that he’ll leave United.

“There is the special interest of elite European clubs: Bayern Munich (Christoph Freund has already admitted his admiration for the player), PSG, Barcelona, and Real Madrid. These four clubs are famous for winning titles virtually every season. That’s why the decision was made that Gabriel would leave United, as they’re not a club currently used to bringing in silverware at any comparable rate of frequency. And he wants to win titles.

“Look, United are obviously still a big club, but if he can move to a currently elite European outfit, he can have a greater chance of winning titles.”

JJ Gabriel decision is a blow for Manchester United

United fans will certainly find it damning that Gabriel has decided he wants to leave the club because of his desire to win titles.

MUFC are a huge name, but they no longer give that guarantee, and that’s a harsh new reality they’re going to have to face up to.

That means that, for the first time in modern history, they’re going to be at risk of losing more of their elite prospects like this, whilst also struggling to convince others to join.

Bayern looks a far safer bet for Gabriel if he wants to consistently play at the highest level, with the Bavarian giants always one of the main contenders for the Champions League, whilst being extremely dominant in the Bundesliga.

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