"I think we need this" - Liverpool star explains positive change since Iraola replaced Slot

Dominik Szoboszlai talking about Andoni Iraola (YouTube, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has spoken out on the difference in intensity in training since Andoni Iraola replaced Arne Slot as manager.

The Reds sacked Slot in the summer after a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and Iraola was the man chosen as his replacement after doing a hugely impressive job at Bournemouth.

Szoboszlai seems pretty pleased with how much Iraola has raised the standards, explaining just how long and hard the new training sessions are.

Watch below as Szoboszlai discussed these changes on Liverpool’s YouTube channel…

“Yeah, for sure. The training sessions … are hard and long. I think we need this,” Szoboszlai said.

“That’s the only case you can use this in the game as well because we want to be aggressive, we want to be intense, we want to run more than the other team.”

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Szoboszlai has been a key player for Liverpool and it seems significant that he has made what could be taken as quite a big statement about Iraola improving the setup at the club after such an underwhelming season under Slot.

Do Liverpool have enough to improve under Iraola?

We’re yet to see a major new manager bounce for Liverpool under Iraola, with the Merseyside giants only sixth in the Premier League table with two wins and three draws from their first five games of the season.

The Spanish tactician might take some time to get LFC playing like he wants them too, but this is also an industry where you won’t get a lot of patience.

We saw that with Slot, who was shown the door just a year after winning the Premier League title with Liverpool.

There also still seem to be some clear issues in this Liverpool squad after a difficult transfer window in which they failed to strengthen in defence and midfield, while there also isn’t really a natural successor to Mohamed Salah in this squad.