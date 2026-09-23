Luka Vuskovic breaks silence on Tottenham exit after £50m Brighton transfer

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Tottenham made a controversial decision to sell young, highly rated defender Luka Vuskovic to Brighton & Hove Albion during the summer transfer window, despite his massive long-term potential and a standout loan spell in the Bundesliga.

Without ever making a competitive senior appearance for Spurs, the Croatian teenager departed in a deal worth up to £50 million.

Luka Vuskovic responds to Tottenham transfer decision

Addressing his surprising departure and the fact that he was never given a proper breakthrough chance in North London, Vuskovic offered a diplomatic response.

“I wouldn’t go back to that too much. I appreciate that Tottenham recognised me as a very young player, that they invested in me at the time and that together we found good solutions and clubs where I could play and develop,” Vušković told Sportske Novosti.

Refusing to point fingers at the hierarchy or coaching staff, he added: “Coaches, directors, boards and sporting policies change at clubs, and it’s not for me to comment on their decisions.”

Luka Vuskovic impressing at Brighton after Tottenham exit

The central defender has quickly settled on the south coast, helping Brighton make an exceptional start to the new campaign under Fabian Hürzeler.

The Seagulls have conceded just four goals in their opening stretch of fixtures, anchored by a resolute backline that recently delivered a stunning 3-0 clean-sheet victory against defending champions Arsenal.

Vuskovic’s composure, aerial dominance, and comfort on the ball have immediately justified the club-record investment, cementing his status as one of Europe’s brightest young defensive talents.

Letting a generational defensive prospect leave permanently before evaluating him in the first team could potentially haunt Spurs in the future, especially as Vuskovic develops into a world-class star just down the road.