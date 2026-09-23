Contact made: Man United approach manager with 11 trophies over replacing Carrick

Michael Carrick reacts during Man United's draw vs Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly had contact with former Chelsea and Napoli manager Antonio Conte over replacing Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils have struggled so far this season, with Carrick perhaps under increasing pressure after a run of just two wins from seven in all competitions.

This is in stark contrast to the superb form Man Utd showed under Carrick when he took over as interim manager last season, but things have gone quickly downhill since he landed the job permanently.

According to Calciomercato, Conte is now emerging as an option for United, with some contact made to establish if he’d be interested in the job.

Conte’s former club Juventus are also said to be interested in the experienced Italian tactician.

Antonio Conte is a proven winner, but would he fit at Manchester United?

Conte has a total of 11 trophies to his name in his managerial career, having won Serie A with Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli, while he was also a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Chelsea.

The 57-year-old certainly has an impressive CV, but there are also some question marks about him when it comes to a long-term project.

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Conte lasted just two seasons at Chelsea, and at most of his clubs he’s ended up falling out with the board or ownership above him.

Perhaps United are in a desperate enough situation that they’d consider Conte worth the risk just to help steady the ship over the next year or so, but it also just doesn’t seem like quite the right cultural fit.

United should give Carrick time

Surely for now United need to stay calm and give Carrick more time instead of going through yet more upheaval after numerous recent managerial changes.

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Carrick did well to earn himself the job permanently, and it was surely unwise to think he’d be able to turn the team back into genuine title contenders that quickly.

Still, MUFC look to be heading in the right direction and could do well to give Carrick one or two more transfer windows to also help him put his own stamp on this squad.