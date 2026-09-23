(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has given an extremely honest explanation for his decision to leave the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League, admitting that the financial package at Al-Qadsiah was a decisive factor.

The Netherlands international left Manchester City after just one season to join Al-Qadsiah in a £52 million transfer, bringing an unexpectedly early end to his spell at the Etihad Stadium.

While players making the move to Saudi Arabia have often been reluctant to discuss the financial motivation behind their decisions, Reijnders was remarkably candid when explaining why he accepted the offer.

Tijjani Reijnders admits money was key to Saudi Arabia move

While many high-profile players have attempted to downplay the financial motivations behind moving to Saudi Arabia, Reijnders took a refreshingly candid stance when addressing his decision.

Reijnders openly acknowledged that the opportunity to secure his family’s financial future for generations was too significant to turn down.

“It’s money for generations of my family,” Reijnders stated (quotes via Fabrizio Romano).

“Once my playing career is over, I don’t want to have to work anymore. Of course, I probably wouldn’t have needed to work anymore after my contract at Manchester City either, but this move allows me to secure the future of the next generations of my family.”

He added: “I’m not going to lie about that. By signing this contract, I can make sure even my grandchildren are financially secure, so why wouldn’t I do it?”

Reijnders also noted tactical shifts at Manchester City under manager Enzo Maresca, specifically being utilized in a more advanced attacking role, contributed to his desire for a fresh challenge prior to Al-Qadsiah’s approach.

??? Tijjani Reijnders on moving to Saudi Arabia: “It’s money for generations of my family”. “Once my playing career is over, I don’t want to have to work anymore. Of course, I probably wouldn’t have needed to work anymore after my contract at Manchester City either, but this… pic.twitter.com/F8mtSjZnM4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2026

Tijjani Reijnders salary at Man City vs Al-Qadsiah

Details Manchester City Al-Qadsiah Contract Duration 1 Year (Completed 2025–2026) 4 Years (Signed 2026) Total Contract Package £12 million per year (£230,000 per week) Reportedly €100m (~£85.8m) Transfer Valuation Signed for £46m from AC Milan Sold for £52m fee

The reported Al-Qadsiah package represents a substantial financial opportunity compared with his time in England, and Reijnders has made no attempt to hide how important that was in his decision.

Rather than offering a more conventional explanation for leaving the Premier League, the midfielder made it clear that securing his family’s wealth for future generations was a major reason behind his move to Saudi Arabia.