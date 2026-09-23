"The answer" - Fabrizio Romano speaks out as Gyokeres understood to be discussing transfer exit

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Mikel Arteta looks on, and Fabrizio Romano
Mikel Arteta looks on, and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken out on Viktor Gyokeres’ future following our recent information on his situation at Arsenal.

We’ve been reliably informed that Gyokeres has discussed a possible exit from Arsenal, with the Sweden international having interest from Serie A and the Saudi Pro League – find out more in the full piece here.

Still, it seems Romano’s main understanding for now is that Arsenal have not been keen to let Gyokeres go, so he’s slightly played down the rumours for now.

Fabrizio Romano on Viktor Gyokeres’ Arsenal future

Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring for Arsenal
Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring for Arsenal (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“It’s not been an easy start of the season for Gyokeres in the sense that the game time has been limited,” Romano said.

“So obviously there are already people talking about what’s going to happen with Gyokeres, what’s going to be the future for Gyokeres.

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“What I can tell you is that in the summer there were clubs interested in Gyokeres – clubs but really top top clubs, especially from Spain – asking about the situation of Viktor Gyokeres and the answer from Arsenal was always the player is not for sale. We trust Gyokeres, we want Gyokeres to stay.

“So Arsenal always maintain the position they don’t want Gyokeres to go. The start of the season has been complicated but they maintain at the club that they expect Gyokeres to be very important, especially when the games are going to be tense, complicated you might need a physical striker like him.

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“So at this stage Arsenal remain very happy with Gyokeres then we have to see in one year I cannot predict the future. If there is a right club with big money try to tempt the club and the player that could be a different story. I’m not saying that Gyokeres is untouchable – I’m saying that Arsenal closed the doors in summer 2026, but 27 is another story.”

Who could replace Gyokeres at Arsenal?

Gyokeres was an absolute goal machine at former club Sporting Lisbon, but it hasn’t quite happened for him in English football, despite a respectable 21 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season.

It might be that AFC need someone more proven at this level, and a young talent like Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi could be ideal.

The Frenchman scored 13 Premier League goals last season and Romano has also mentioned him as one to watch for Arsenal.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Viktor Gyokeres

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