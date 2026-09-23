(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has revealed that a brief conversation with new Netherlands manager Xavi Hernández convinced him to extend his international career.

Following rumors of potential international retirement after a taxing summer, the 35-year-old center-back admitted it took just seconds to decide his future under the Spanish head coach during the press conference ahead of the upcoming Nation Leagues fixture.

How Xavi Hernandez convinced Virgil van Dijk

After stepping away for a post-tournament break, Van Dijk sought clarity regarding his role in the national setup before committing to another cycle.

“I needed a holiday with my family, then time to talk with Xavi… and after ten seconds, it was clear I’d carry on,” Van Dijk explained (quotes via Fabrizio Romano).

When asked what the newly appointed Dutch boss said to make his mind up so quickly, the defender shared Xavi’s straightforward response: “What did he say? That I’m Virgil van Dijk!”.

??? Virgil van Dijk on how he decided to continue with Dutch NT: “I needed a holiday with my family, then time to talk with Xavi… and after ten seconds, it was clear I’d carry on”. “What did he say? That I’m Virgil van Dijk!”. pic.twitter.com/Nyp9WpolV3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 23, 2026

Xavi has since confirmed that Van Dijk will retain the captaincy as Oranje prepare for their upcoming fixture against Germany.

Virgil van Dijk international career

Van Dijk’s decision marks another chapter in an international career that began in October 2015.

Named Dutch captain in 2018, he has been the defensive anchor for the Netherlands across multiple major tournaments, including leading his country as skipper at the FIFA World Cup.

Currently sitting on 96 caps for Oranje, committing to the national team places him within striking distance of a century of appearances, a milestone achieved by only a select group of Dutch football legends.

With Xavi now at the helm, the Liverpool star is set to lead his country through the next two-year international cycle.