LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Andrew Robertson of Liverpool applauds the fans following his final appearance for the club during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford at Anfield on May 24, 2026 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has named his all-time five-a-side team of players he has played alongside, and just one Tottenham star made a lineup otherwise completely dominated by Liverpool icons.

Appearing on The Overlap, the Scottish left-back selected a star-studded squad made up of current and former teammates.

Andy Robertson’s five a side

When challenged to build his ultimate five-a-side side, Andy Robertson assembled a terrifying mix of elite defensive stability, midfield flair, and world-class goalscoring.

Unsurprisingly, he anchored the team with familiar faces from Anfield, opting for Alisson Becker in goal and pairing him with defensive titan Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Robertson selected Spanish maestro Thiago Alcantara to control the tempo alongside Tottenham’s James Maddison, before completing his attacking line with the Egyptian King Mohamed Salah.

James Maddison beats Liverpool legends to Robertson’s team

Robertson has played with some incredible players and for James Maddison to make the team shows his incredible talent

Having shared a dressing room with Champions League and Premier League winners like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane during Liverpool’s golden era, Robertson’s inclusion of Maddison raised plenty of eyebrows.

The choice even prompted former Manchester United captain Roy Keane to throw a playful jab on set regarding the selection.

However, Maddison’s inclusion speaks volumes about his raw technical ability in tight spaces.

The pair are current club teammates in North London following Robertson’s move to Spurs, but the Scotsman’s admiration for the English playmaker’s vision, ball control, and creativity in tight environments clearly made him an irresistible pick for a small-sided pitch.

High-profile names like Georginio Wijnaldum or Alexis Mac Allister missed out, highlighting just how highly Robertson ranks Maddison’s unique skill set.