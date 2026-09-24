Castello Lukeba and Darwin Nunez in action (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Castello Lukeba has attracted interest from several European heavyweights, with RB Leipzig reportedly prepared to consider offers for the highly-rated French defender.

The 23-year-old centre-back has established himself as an important player for the Bundesliga side since joining from Lyon, and his performances have continued to attract attention from clubs looking to strengthen their defensive options, as per Fussball News.

Castello Lukeba attracts interest from European clubs

Barcelona are understood to be among the clubs monitoring Lukeba, while Premier League sides Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the left-footed defender. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is reportedly a keen admirer of his profile and believes he could fit into the club’s defensive setup.

Lukeba’s combination of pace, strength, and ability to play out from the back makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking a long-term defensive addition. He has also gained considerable Bundesliga experience since moving to Germany from Lyon.

Leipzig are in a strong negotiating position because Lukeba remains under contract until 2029. Previous reports indicated that his contract contained a substantial release clause, but that option has now expired, meaning any potential transfer fee would have to be negotiated between the clubs.

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Where does Lukeba’s future lie?

According to reports, Leipzig are seeking a guaranteed fee of around €60 million, with additional bonuses potentially taking the overall package to €65 million. The German club is not actively pushing for a winter departure, as it would prefer to retain the core of its defence.

However, a sufficiently attractive proposal could change the situation. With Barcelona and several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Lukeba, the coming months could prove important for his future.

It remains to be seen whether any interested club is prepared to meet Leipzig’s valuation and turn their interest into a concrete offer.