European club plotting ambitious January window move for striker Viktor Gyokeres

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are reportedly exploring an ambitious January move for Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres, with the Turkish champions considering whether a loan or structured deal could tempt the Gunners into negotiations.

The Sweden international remains an important part of Mikel Arteta’s squad, but his limited involvement at the start of the new season has encouraged Galatasaray to investigate whether an unexpected opportunity could emerge.

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Galatasaray prepare Gyökeres enquiry

According to Turkish Football, Galatasaray are preparing to test Arsenal’s position over Gyökeres ahead of the January transfer window. The Turkish club are exploring the financial requirements of either a loan agreement or a more complicated structured proposal.

Gyökeres has been restricted to just 207 minutes of first-team football this season and is yet to register a goal or assist, according to the same report.

That is a significant change from his debut Arsenal campaign, when he scored 18 goals across all competitions and helped Arteta’s side win the Premier League title. Arsenal’s official website also notes that his 18-goal return was among the strongest debut seasons by a striker in the club’s recent history.

Galatasaray’s interest is intriguing because they already possess considerable attacking quality. Victor Osimhen has started the season impressively, scoring six goals and providing three assists in his opening four league matches, while the club also added Rafael Leão during an ambitious summer.

Arsenal have little reason to sanction January exit

Galatasaray’s interest makes sense from their perspective, but convincing Arsenal to cooperate looks difficult.

Gyökeres remains under a long-term contract and provides Arteta with a proven central striker for a season involving the Premier League, Champions League and domestic cups. Arsenal also know how quickly injuries can change the attacking hierarchy.

His reduced minutes are worth monitoring, but 207 minutes is far too small a sample to conclude that he has suddenly become expendable. He scored 18 times last season and previously produced an extraordinary 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting CP before moving to north London.

A loan would therefore appear particularly unattractive for Arsenal unless Gyökeres became unhappy and actively pushed to leave.

For Galatasaray, making an enquiry costs little and signals ambition. For Arsenal, however, January should be about protecting squad depth during another title challenge rather than weakening it.

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