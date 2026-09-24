Emi Buendia with his Aston Villa teammates (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly in talks over a new contract for in-form attacking midfield star Emi Buendia as he nears the end of his current deal.

The Argentina international has been a key player for Villa and has been in particularly impressive form for much of 2026, so it would surely be a smart move by the club to tie him down for a bit longer.

Buendia’s current contract is due to expire in summer 2027, though Villa have the option to extend that by one more year.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who state that Villa would ideally also like to extend it by longer, with talks underway to try to reach an agreement.

Emi Buendia has become increasingly important for Aston Villa

Buendia first caught the eye of top Premier League clubs during an impressive spell at Norwich City, but it took him some time to really perform consistently in a Villa shirt.

The 29-year-old had to work hard to keep himself in Unai Emery’s plans, and it’s fair to say he’s now fully earned himself a new deal after a big improvement.

Last year, Emery heaped praise onto Buendia for the way he came back to rescue his AVFC career.

“Everything that happened around him, he deserved it because he worked hard to recover his best form as a player,” Emery said, as quoted by the Mail.

“When we decided to keep him here, and he decided to stay here as well, I was confident he could get the numbers he is achieving.”

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Villa lost some key players in the summer as Morgan Rogers joined Chelsea, Ezri Konsa left for Arsenal, and Youri Tielemans was snapped up by Manchester United.

It’s now vital to avoid further disruption, so keeping a key player like Buendia will be an important step in Emery’s project.