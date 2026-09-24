Barcelona manager Hansi Flick (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Barcelona spent a lot of money this summer and there’s reportedly now some pressure for them to sell players in January.

It’s not clear precisely what the Catalan giants will do, but a report from Spanish publication Fichajes suggests that Alejandro Balde and Frenkie de Jong could be two likely candidates to be made available.

This follows Spanish left-back Balde recently being linked with Manchester United, as we reported.

So this could mean the Red Devils will get an opportunity to move for Balde again, even if up until now the 22-year-old’s preference has been to stay at the Nou Camp, as reported by Fabrizio Romano via the Daily Briefing.

Manchester United could do with a left-back like Alejandro Balde

Left-back is a clear area of weakness in this United squad, so Balde would be an ideal option if there is a possibility of doing a deal.

It’s been reported that Luke Shaw is looking likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of his contract next summer, with Tyrick Mitchell also emerging as an option to replace him, according to TEAMtalk.

It will be interesting to see if Balde’s availability means he becomes a priority for United, but it certainly seems like a saga well worth keeping a close eye on.

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Balde hasn’t quite established himself as an automatic starter at Barca in recent times, so it makes sense that he could be someone they’re keen to offload and make some money from.

At the same time, he’s shown some potential since a young age and the club’s fans don’t tend to take too well to homegrown talents being farmed out without being given a good opportunity.