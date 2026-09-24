Bayern Munich identify prolific Premier League player as long term Kane successor

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are already thinking beyond Harry Kane, and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has emerged as the dream candidate to eventually replace the England captain.

There is no suggestion that Bayern are preparing an immediate move.

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Kane remains central to their plans and the German champions want him to stay for at least another two years. But their recruitment department is looking further ahead, and Haaland’s name is naturally high on the list.

Bayern Munich prepare for life after Kane

According to TEAMtalk, Bayern want to keep Kane in Munich for another two or possibly three seasons before considering a move for Haaland.

Kane’s current Bayern contract runs until June 2027, although talks over an extension are expected to continue. The striker remains hugely productive and scored 73 goals for Bayern and England combined in 2025-26, the best return of his career.

Haaland, meanwhile, is hardly an easy player to prise away from Man City. He signed a new deal in 2025 that keeps him at the Etihad until 2034, giving City enormous control over his future.

His importance has not diminished either. City’s own figures show he scored 85 Premier League goals in his first three seasons, averaging a goal every 95 minutes. This season he has continued to deliver, including the winner in the Manchester derby and another goal in City’s 5-3 victory over Sunderland.

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From Bayern’s perspective, this is smart succession planning rather than an active transfer pursuit.

Haaland already knows the Bundesliga after his time at Borussia Dortmund, and his profile is ideal for Bayern: elite finishing, physical dominance and proven Champions League pedigree.

Replacing Kane with another world-class No.9 would also allow them to maintain continuity rather than completely redesign their attack.

The difficulty is obvious. Haaland is tied to City for another eight years and remains the centrepiece of their project.

There is also competition to consider. Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to monitor his long-term situation, with reports suggesting both clubs believe a future move to Spain could eventually appeal to him.

For now, Bayern are simply making sure they are in the conversation.

If Kane stays until 2028 or 2029, the timing could become interesting. But unless Haaland himself decides he wants a new challenge, City have little reason to entertain discussions.

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