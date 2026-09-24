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Ben Jacobs has dropped an update on Roberto De Zerbi’s future at Tottenham Hotspur following a horrid start to the new Premier League season.

Speaking on GiveMeSport’s Market Madness podcast, the senior football correspondent clarified where the Italian stands as pressure mounts in North London.

Ben Jacobs reveals Tottenham’s plans behind the scenes for Roberto De Zerbi

Addressing the growing scrutiny on De Zerbi, Jacobs confirmed that the club hierarchy remains calm behind the scenes, viewing the manager as a central part of a long-term project.

“Roberto De Zerbi joined on a long-term project and my feeling with Tottenham is there’s not really a sporting infrastructure in place to make a decision,” Jacobs said.

“If these results continue, all these well-run clubs have to think about a succession plan. I’m not expecting a surprise departure in the international break, but he will know results need to improve quickly.”

Jacobs further noted that Spurs are currently focused on filling key executive roles.

“Behind the scenes at Tottenham they are relatively calm and I’m still told the intent is to explore whether another sporting official, a co-sporting director or some form of senior executive is necessary. Maybe only after they find that name in whatever capacity will they start to understand if they need to assess Roberto De Zerbi.”

Awful start despite massive summer overhaul

Premier League Stat Tottenham Record Matches Played 5 Wins / Draws / Losses 0 Wins / 2 Draws / 3 Losses Goals Scored / Conceded 2 Scored / 8 Conceded Summer Transfer Spend Over £300 million (10 new arrivals)

Spurs have endured an alarming start to the campaign despite splashing over £300 million to bring in ten new signings.

De Zerbi’s men sit winless near the bottom of the table, having recorded just two points from their opening five matches, most recently falling 3-2 at home to Aston Villa.

They are also out of the League Cup, having lost 3-1 to Liverpool.

While the Italian tactician acknowledges that integration takes time, results are required rapidly when Spurs return from the international break against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

De Zerbi has what it takes to turn his fortunes around with the Italian insisting that it is only a matter of time before Spurs start scoring goals and winning games.

Unai Emery has also backed the former Brighton manager to succeed at Spurs, predicting them to end the season in the top four.